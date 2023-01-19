Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Revenue clocked in at $10.57 billion, up 1.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] loss -1.20% or -0.38 points to close at $31.33 with a heavy trading volume of 5068451 shares. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Weyerhaeuser Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions.

For shareholders of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), the 2022 distributions totaling $2.17 per share on the Common Stock CUSIP 96216610 traded under the symbol WY are designated for income tax purposes as follows:.

It opened the trading session at $31.655, the shares rose to $31.945 and dropped to $31.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WY points out that the company has recorded -10.89% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.52M shares, WY reached to a volume of 5068451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for WY stock

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -1.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.64, while it was recorded at 31.79 for the last single week of trading, and 34.20 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $18,856 million, or 85.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,057,029, which is approximately -0.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,957,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.25 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 10.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

407 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 36,209,830 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 31,645,751 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 533,984,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 601,840,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,105,904 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,954,224 shares during the same period.