Wedbush lifts First Horizon Corporation [FHN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] gained 0.24% on the last trading session, reaching $24.57 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2023 that First Horizon Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $258 Million, or EPS of $0.45; $293 Million, or $0.51, on an Adjusted Basis*.

Pre-provision net revenue down 7% from the prior quarter and up 5% on an adjusted basis*.

ROTCE of 19.1% and adjusted ROTCE of 21.7% with tangible book value per share of $10.23*.

First Horizon Corporation represents 535.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.19 billion with the latest information. FHN stock price has been found in the range of $24.55 to $24.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, FHN reached a trading volume of 4191252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.26.

Trading performance analysis for FHN stock

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.50, while it was recorded at 24.61 for the last single week of trading, and 23.22 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Horizon Corporation [FHN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.98. First Horizon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $10,303 million, or 80.20% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,864,294, which is approximately -0.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 52,975,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $455.88 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly 7.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Horizon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 257 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 29,728,498 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 42,711,916 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 346,893,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 419,333,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,434,537 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,883,933 shares during the same period.