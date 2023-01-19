Wall Street Analyst Resumed Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.95% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.87%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Philip Morris International Introduces New Biodiversity and Water Ambitions and Announces Achievement of ‘Triple A’ from the CDP.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The new biodiversity and water ambitions are introduced in a dedicated report that outlines PMI’s approach to preserve nature, building on its 2025 Roadmap.

As world leaders gather at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15), Philip Morris International (PMI) (NYSE: PM) is proud to announce ambitions that align with the Post-2020 Biodiversity Framework.

Over the last 12 months, PM stock dropped by -3.99%. The one-year Philip Morris International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.69. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $153.48 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, PM stock reached a trading volume of 4262782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $105.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $107, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PM stock. On March 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 116 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 52.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.34, while it was recorded at 101.14 for the last single week of trading, and 97.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.38 and a Gross Margin at +67.70. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 2.83%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $117,460 million, or 77.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 132,480,611, which is approximately 1.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,951,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.02 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $8.43 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly 2.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 971 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 48,109,581 shares. Additionally, 779 investors decreased positions by around 42,346,821 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 1,092,904,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,183,360,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,090,788 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 2,787,565 shares during the same period.