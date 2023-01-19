UiPath Inc. [PATH] Stock trading around $13.90 per share: What’s Next?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] price plunged by -3.20 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on January 17, 2023 that UiPath Unveils New Migration Capabilities and Connectors to Expand and Simplify Next-Gen Test Automation.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Significant new functionality within UiPath Test Suite available to all UiPath customers to enable automated testing for software, automation, and quality assurance teams.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced significant upgrades to allow customers to modernize their software testing practices by migrating testing to the UiPath Business Automation Platform. With migration streamlined and comprehensive software testing natively available to all customers, UiPath provides CIOs and IT decision makers the opportunity to save costs by consolidating and automating testing in a single platform.

A sum of 6667243 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.19M shares. UiPath Inc. shares reached a high of $15.16 and dropped to a low of $13.89 until finishing in the latest session at $13.90.

The one-year PATH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.43. The average equity rating for PATH stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $17.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $17 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $15, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on PATH stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PATH shares from 40 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08.

PATH Stock Performance Analysis:

UiPath Inc. [PATH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.02. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 9.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.55, while it was recorded at 13.78 for the last single week of trading, and 16.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UiPath Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

PATH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 31.68%.

UiPath Inc. [PATH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,322 million, or 63.80% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 46,084,074, which is approximately 22.58% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., holding 29,193,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.78 million in PATH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $395.64 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly 4.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 45,558,496 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 29,216,169 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 236,142,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,917,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,697,531 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 17,138,917 shares during the same period.