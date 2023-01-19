The Kroger Co. [KR] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $46

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] loss -1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $45.26 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Calling All Goal Getters: Home Chef Wants to Give You a Fresh Start in the Kitchen and Beyond with $5,000 And A Year of Free Meals.

The Kroger Co. represents 716.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.72 billion with the latest information. KR stock price has been found in the range of $45.105 to $46.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 4004240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $53.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $56, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for KR stock

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.41, while it was recorded at 45.59 for the last single week of trading, and 48.70 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $25,550 million, or 81.30% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 81,265,986, which is approximately 0.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,735,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.28 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -4.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 473 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 38,964,594 shares. Additionally, 506 investors decreased positions by around 40,621,619 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 484,928,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,514,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,828,021 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 7,906,587 shares during the same period.