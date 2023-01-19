Tata Motors Limited [TTM] is 5.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tata Motors Limited [NYSE: TTM] slipped around -0.39 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.40 at the close of the session, down -1.57%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Tata Motors Drives Sales Excellence with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

India’s leading automobile manufacturer migrates its Dealer Management System to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to gain faster insights and improve productivity.

Oracle and Tata Motors today announced that they have migrated the automotive giant’s entire Dealer Management System (DMS) to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The migration of this system to OCI will help boost the operational efficiencies of Tata Motors with deeper business insights, greater security, increased flexibility, and cost optimization.

Tata Motors Limited stock is now 5.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TTM Stock saw the intraday high of $24.815 and lowest of $24.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.08, which means current price is +7.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 969.82K shares, TTM reached a trading volume of 3992731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tata Motors Limited [TTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTM shares is $29.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Tata Motors Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Tata Motors Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tata Motors Limited is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has TTM stock performed recently?

Tata Motors Limited [TTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, TTM shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Tata Motors Limited [TTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.13, while it was recorded at 24.96 for the last single week of trading, and 26.69 for the last 200 days.

Tata Motors Limited [TTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tata Motors Limited [TTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.46 and a Gross Margin at +12.00. Tata Motors Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.12.

Return on Total Capital for TTM is now -0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tata Motors Limited [TTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 328.65. Additionally, TTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 232.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tata Motors Limited [TTM] managed to generate an average of -$2,185,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Tata Motors Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Tata Motors Limited [TTM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tata Motors Limited go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Tata Motors Limited [TTM]

There are presently around $769 million, or 4.80% of TTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,892,027, which is approximately -1.97% of the company’s market cap and around 41.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,880,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.68 million in TTM stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $72.98 million in TTM stock with ownership of nearly -3.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tata Motors Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Tata Motors Limited [NYSE:TTM] by around 2,800,375 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 2,362,565 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 26,337,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,500,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,080,966 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 696,779 shares during the same period.