Tapestry Inc. [TPR] Revenue clocked in at $6.71 billion, up 14.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] gained 0.28% or 0.12 points to close at $43.75 with a heavy trading volume of 4755302 shares. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Tapestry Inc. Named to America’s Most Responsible Companies List for Work on Sustainability, Social Impact and Equity, Inclusion & Diversity.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR), a global house of brands including Coach, kate spade and Stuart Weitzman, has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 List. Tapestry moved from 189th in 2022 to 10th in 2023, reflecting the company’s significant commitment to driving real, measurable change toward a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive company.

“We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our efforts to operate responsibly and sustainably,” said Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat. “I’m proud of Tapestry’s progress to build a better-made future for our stakeholders. We’re on a journey to drive positive impact in our business and our industry at large, and I look forward to continuing this work.”.

It opened the trading session at $43.84, the shares rose to $44.09 and dropped to $43.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TPR points out that the company has recorded 32.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -65.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, TPR reached to a volume of 4755302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $43.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $37 to $44, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on TPR stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TPR shares from 30 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 34.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TPR stock

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, TPR shares gained by 17.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.82 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.37, while it was recorded at 43.24 for the last single week of trading, and 33.92 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tapestry Inc. [TPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.23 and a Gross Margin at +69.57. Tapestry Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.94.

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 13.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tapestry Inc. [TPR]

There are presently around $9,877 million, or 96.70% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,624,265, which is approximately -3.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,732,760 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $644.56 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $642.74 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tapestry Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 26,528,240 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 19,199,882 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 180,029,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,757,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,993,676 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,184,715 shares during the same period.