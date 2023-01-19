T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain 4.21% so far this year. What now?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] price plunged by -0.73 percent to reach at -$1.08. The company report on January 18, 2023 that T-Mobile to Host Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call on February 1, 2023.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) looks forward to discussing fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The call will be accessible via the dial-in details below as well as a webcast link on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.t-mobile.com. The earnings release, Investor Factbook, and other related materials will be available at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at TMUS Investor Relations.

A sum of 4501934 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.48M shares. T-Mobile US Inc. shares reached a high of $147.74 and dropped to a low of $145.50 until finishing in the latest session at $145.90.

The one-year TMUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.6. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $177.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $153 to $167. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $159, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 94.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.97, while it was recorded at 148.25 for the last single week of trading, and 138.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TMUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 56.19%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77,888 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,808,589, which is approximately 2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,976,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.12 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.8 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 639 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 29,903,465 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 37,990,772 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 465,951,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 533,845,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,320,154 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,478,460 shares during the same period.