Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] is 66.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] closed the trading session at $0.25 on 01/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.25, while the highest price level was $0.292. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Siyata’s Receives Follow-On Orders for its UV350 Device from Leading Saudi Arabian Cellular Carrier.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

New orders from existing customer totaling approximately $400,000 with total cumulative orders exceeding $1.7 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.67 percent and weekly performance of 24.63 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 59.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.31M shares, SYTA reached to a volume of 24957759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SYTA stock trade performance evaluation

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.63. With this latest performance, SYTA shares gained by 51.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.78 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1672, while it was recorded at 0.2224 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6531 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.75% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 56,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $12000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 70,221 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 43,669 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 660,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,403 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 43,669 shares during the same period.