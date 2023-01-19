Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Vroom Inc. [VRM] – find out why.

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] loss -8.16% on the last trading session, reaching $0.96 price per share at the time. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Vroom Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today reported that on December 13, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Vroom’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 224,275 shares of Vroom’s common stock to 49 non-executive employees of Vroom and its affiliates to induce them to join as employees of Vroom and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Vroom’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest in equal annual increments of 1/3 over the three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment through each applicable vesting date. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the Nasdaq listing rules.

Vroom Inc. represents 138.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $143.26 million with the latest information. VRM stock price has been found in the range of $0.94 to $1.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, VRM reached a trading volume of 7179962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $2.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRM shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for VRM stock

Vroom Inc. [VRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.16. With this latest performance, VRM shares dropped by -7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.75 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0608, while it was recorded at 1.0450 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4153 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.26 and a Gross Margin at +5.94. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.13.

Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vroom Inc. [VRM]

There are presently around $43 million, or 32.30% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,252,368, which is approximately 8.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,842,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.62 million in VRM stocks shares; and NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $3.61 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vroom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 7,161,772 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 13,526,093 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 24,376,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,064,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,695 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,856,053 shares during the same period.