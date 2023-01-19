Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell -5.13% so far this year. What now?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] loss -2.73% on the last trading session, reaching $95.74 price per share at the time. The company report on January 16, 2023 that Raytheon Technologies Appoints Leanne G. Caret to Board of Directors.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) today announced that its board of directors has elected Leanne G. Caret as a director. Caret is an experienced aerospace and defense industry leader, most recently serving as executive vice president and senior advisor for The Boeing Company.

“Leanne Caret is one of the most accomplished leaders in our industry,” said Raytheon Technologies Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Greg Hayes. “With a focus on rapid deployment of highly complex systems, she has driven development of groundbreaking technology solutions throughout her tenure. Raytheon Technologies and our shareholders will benefit tremendously from her customer- and people-first leadership philosophy.”.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation represents 1.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $143.60 billion with the latest information. RTX stock price has been found in the range of $95.67 to $98.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 5320286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $107.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 763.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.24, while it was recorded at 98.62 for the last single week of trading, and 93.88 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 11.89%.

There are presently around $111,931 million, or 80.90% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 128,948,572, which is approximately -0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 123,174,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.79 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.41 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,106 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 32,797,447 shares. Additionally, 1,036 investors decreased positions by around 43,084,168 shares, while 287 investors held positions by with 1,093,234,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,169,116,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,652,227 shares, while 163 institutional investors sold positions of 8,268,606 shares during the same period.