R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] moved up 0.15: Why It’s Important

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.16 at the close of the session, up 0.15%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that R1 RCM Announces Leadership Appointments; Reaffirms 2022 Guidance and Announces 2023 Outlook.

Jennifer Williams Appointed Chief Financial Officer; Kyle Hicok Appointed Chief Commercial Officer.

R1 RCM Inc. stock is now 20.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCM Stock saw the intraday high of $13.71 and lowest of $12.9975 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.86, which means current price is +25.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.32M shares, RCM reached a trading volume of 4809158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $15.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for R1 RCM Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on RCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has RCM stock performed recently?

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, RCM shares gained by 19.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.23, while it was recorded at 12.72 for the last single week of trading, and 19.00 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.45 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. R1 RCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37.

R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to -2.50%.

Insider trade positions for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]

There are presently around $4,390 million, or 85.10% of RCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL, L.L.C. with ownership of 94,373,743, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., holding 94,373,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in RCM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $218.43 million in RCM stock with ownership of nearly 3.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R1 RCM Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ:RCM] by around 230,453,142 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 8,603,633 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 94,558,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,615,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCM stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 206,799,049 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,392,853 shares during the same period.