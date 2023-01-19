Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $130

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] gained 1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $122.65 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Prologis Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings.

Sets new operating records; expects leading 2023 earnings growth.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today reported full year and fourth quarter results for 2022.

Prologis Inc. represents 923.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $113.42 billion with the latest information. PLD stock price has been found in the range of $121.39 to $125.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 4245164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $138.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $137 to $116, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 98.52.

Trading performance analysis for PLD stock

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.69. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.22, while it was recorded at 121.81 for the last single week of trading, and 123.94 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.61. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $107,592 million, or 79.60% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,777,375, which is approximately -4.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,785,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.13 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.62 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 679 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 56,955,614 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 49,594,936 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 770,680,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 877,231,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,833,343 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 1,789,948 shares during the same period.