Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] Stock trading around $9.69 per share: What’s Next?

Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYA] closed the trading session at $9.69 on 01/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.68, while the highest price level was $9.71. The company report on January 9, 2023 that GTCR-Backed Paya to be Acquired by Nuvei.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Sale of Leading Integrated Payments Provider Follows Significant Transformation and Successful Execution of The Leaders Strategy™ within the Payments Industry.

GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that portfolio company Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA), a leading integrated payments provider, has signed a definitive agreement with Nuvei Corporation (TSX: NVEI) (NASDAQ: NVEI) to be acquired in an all-cash transaction through a tender offer with a total enterprise value of approximately $1.3 billion. Following Paya’s listing as a publicly-traded company, GTCR remained Paya’s largest shareholder and the firm supports this transaction.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.13 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 52.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, PAYA reached to a volume of 5118978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYA shares is $9.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Paya Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tigress Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Paya Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PAYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paya Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYA in the course of the last twelve months was 33.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

PAYA stock trade performance evaluation

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, PAYA shares gained by 20.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.64 for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.43, while it was recorded at 9.69 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.16 and a Gross Margin at +40.13. Paya Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.14.

Paya Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paya Holdings Inc. go to 12.71%.

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,228 million, or 98.20% of PAYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYA stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 45,234,022, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 9,693,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.93 million in PAYA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.16 million in PAYA stock with ownership of nearly -1.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paya Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYA] by around 4,071,245 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 5,079,547 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 117,599,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,750,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYA stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,127,893 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 728,906 shares during the same period.