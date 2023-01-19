Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] stock Initiated by Redburn analyst, price target now $270

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] closed the trading session at $141.68 on 01/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $141.18, while the highest price level was $145.295. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Palo Alto Networks Positioned as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls for the 11th Consecutive Year.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced that the company has been positioned as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Network Firewalls.

Palo Alto Networks was among the 17 vendors that Gartner evaluated for its 2022 Magic Quadrant for Network Firewalls, which evaluates vendors’ Ability to Execute as well as their Completeness of Vision. Palo Alto Networks believes its vision of offering best-in-class security as part of an integrated network security platform, combined with its commitment to customer success, has helped the company earn a Leader position for the 11th consecutive year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.53 percent and weekly performance of 5.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.32M shares, PANW reached to a volume of 4367429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $211.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $183 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on PANW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 83.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 17.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PANW stock trade performance evaluation

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.58. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -7.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.74, while it was recorded at 139.17 for the last single week of trading, and 168.55 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 27.07%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,090 million, or 87.30% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,223,780, which is approximately -16.558% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,074,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.33 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 7.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

687 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 24,877,881 shares. Additionally, 564 investors decreased positions by around 33,699,656 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 189,101,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,679,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,799,266 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 5,039,688 shares during the same period.