Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] gain 204.68% so far this year. What now?

Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ: OTRK] gained 94.78% or 0.55 points to close at $1.12 with a heavy trading volume of 182145575 shares. The company report on January 18, 2023 that New Data Shows Significant Reduction in Depression and Anxiety Symptoms For Ontrak Health’s Innovative Wholehealth+ Program Members.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ontrak Health recently implemented PHQ-9 and GAD-7 Assessments to track changes in depression and anxiety symptoms.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced initial assessment results showing that after six months, 30% of assessed Ontrak Wholehealth+ members sustained a clinically significant reduction in anxiety symptoms and 55% sustained a clinically significant reduction of depressive symptoms. Ontrak Health is one of the only behavioral services companies of its kind to institute formal PHQ-9 and GAD-7 assessments to gain valuable insights into their members’ progress in mental health care and give them the support they need to manage their symptoms, improve their overall well-being, and help healthcare professionals in tailoring treatment plans and interventions to meet the specific needs of each patient.

It opened the trading session at $1.06, the shares rose to $1.65 and dropped to $0.9323, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OTRK points out that the company has recorded 15.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -229.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 270.44K shares, OTRK reached to a volume of 182145575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OTRK shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OTRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Ontrak Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ontrak Inc. stock. On March 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OTRK shares from 75 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for OTRK stock

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 148.89. With this latest performance, OTRK shares gained by 199.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.90 for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4262, while it was recorded at 0.6905 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8874 for the last 200 days.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.62 and a Gross Margin at +62.90. Ontrak Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.16.

Ontrak Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.10% of OTRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 778,960, which is approximately 181.968% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 142,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in OTRK stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.15 million in OTRK stock with ownership of nearly 15.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ontrak Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ:OTRK] by around 794,149 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,432,086 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,315,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,910,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTRK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 202,977 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,096,901 shares during the same period.