ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Is Currently 0.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] gained 0.70% or 0.46 points to close at $66.33 with a heavy trading volume of 5833804 shares. The company report on January 5, 2023 that onsemi and Ampt Collaboration Increases Efficiency for Utility Solar Providers.

onsemi’s EliteSiC family of silicon carbide (SiC) technologies enhance performance of Ampt’s DC optimizers.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, and Ampt LLC, the world’s number one DC optimizer company for large-scale photovoltaic (PV) solar and energy storage systems, today announced their collaboration to meet the high demand for DC string optimizers. Ampt uses onsemi’s N-Channel SiC MOSFET, part of the EliteSiC family of silicon carbide (SiC) technologies, in its DC string optimizers for critical power switching applications.

It opened the trading session at $67.34, the shares rose to $68.52 and dropped to $66.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ON points out that the company has recorded 12.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, ON reached to a volume of 5833804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $73.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 16.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for ON stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.21. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.68, while it was recorded at 65.38 for the last single week of trading, and 62.40 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.80. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.04.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 18.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $27,875 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,912,255, which is approximately -0.851% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 45,616,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.86 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly -4.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 391 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 51,888,712 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 73,026,690 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 295,329,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,244,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,751,193 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,422,116 shares during the same period.