Morgan Stanley lifts Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FOLD] price surged by 5.48 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Amicus Therapeutics Reports Preliminary 2022 Revenue and Provides 2023 Strategic Outlook.

Significant Growth in Demand with More Than 2,000 People Living with Fabry Disease on Galafold by End of 2022.

2022 Full Year Revenue of ~$329M, Representing 16% YoY Growth at CER.

A sum of 4180153 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $13.615 and dropped to a low of $12.51 until finishing in the latest session at $13.10.

The one-year FOLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.49. The average equity rating for FOLD stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOLD shares is $14.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $16, while SVB Leerink kept a Outperform rating on FOLD stock. On November 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FOLD shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

FOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.41. With this latest performance, FOLD shares gained by 8.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.88 for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.75, while it was recorded at 12.64 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.44 and a Gross Margin at +86.69. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [FOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,775 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOLD stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 27,372,917, which is approximately 1.775% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 26,800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $351.08 million in FOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $338.91 million in FOLD stock with ownership of nearly 0.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FOLD] by around 11,918,344 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 27,297,560 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 248,977,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,193,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOLD stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,303,046 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,536,181 shares during the same period.