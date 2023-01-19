Mizuho slashes price target on Permian Resources Corporation [PR] – find out why.

Permian Resources Corporation [NYSE: PR] price surged by 0.20 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Permian Resources Announces Portfolio Optimization Transactions.

Permian Resources Corporation (“Permian Resources” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PR) today announced that it has entered into a series of portfolio management transactions, comprising of a bolt-on acquisition, a divestiture of non-operated production and acreage and a divestiture of a portion of its water infrastructure assets in Reeves County, Texas.

“At Permian Resources, we believe our focus on portfolio management will continue to drive value for our shareholders. The combined transactions high-grade our portfolio, adding 45 top-quartile locations, 4,000 net acres with significant development potential and 3,100 net royalty acres while generating approximately $100 million in net cash proceeds,” said James Walter, Co-CEO of Permian Resources.

A sum of 7361616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.92M shares. Permian Resources Corporation shares reached a high of $10.55 and dropped to a low of $10.08 until finishing in the latest session at $10.12.

The one-year PR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.38. The average equity rating for PR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Permian Resources Corporation [PR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $11.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Permian Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PR Stock Performance Analysis:

Permian Resources Corporation [PR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.95. With this latest performance, PR shares gained by 13.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for Permian Resources Corporation [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.68, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 8.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Permian Resources Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Permian Resources Corporation [PR] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.24 and a Gross Margin at +45.97. Permian Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Permian Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

PR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corporation go to 6.00%.

Permian Resources Corporation [PR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,536 million, or 88.40% of PR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PR stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 68,858,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,588,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.88 million in PR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $152.55 million in PR stock with ownership of nearly -0.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Permian Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Permian Resources Corporation [NYSE:PR] by around 40,089,227 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 43,344,560 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 167,167,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,601,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,284,678 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 10,608,705 shares during the same period.