Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] Is Currently -0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MFG] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.21 during the day while it closed the day at $3.17. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Mizuho Americas Hires Nitin Kumar, CFA as Senior Energy Equity Research Analyst.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

“Nitin joins us at a pivotal time for the energy market, characterized by tight inventory balances, unprecedented disruptions in global energy supply chains, heightened commodity price volatility, increased focus from investors on the sector given record cash generation/returns, and a renewed debate around the path forward in the transition to sustainable energy alternatives,” said Gilbertson. “His insights and experience as an analyst will enhance our expertise in a focus area for our firm.”Kumar joins Mizuho from Wells Fargo, as part of a U.S. E&P team ranked as a Runner Up in the 2021 Institutional Investor All America Research Poll. He previously served in similar roles at Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, Millennium Partners, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Kumar holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Economics from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA from Columbia University.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stock has also gained 8.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MFG stock has inclined by 41.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.32% and gained 11.62% year-on date.

The market cap for MFG stock reached $37.08 billion, with 12.68 billion shares outstanding and 11.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, MFG reached a trading volume of 6415955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFG shares is $2.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 75.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFG in the course of the last twelve months was 0.75.

MFG stock trade performance evaluation

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.93. With this latest performance, MFG shares gained by 29.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.11 for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.57, while it was recorded at 3.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.47. Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.76.

Return on Total Capital for MFG is now 1.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 477.78. Additionally, MFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] managed to generate an average of $10,119,802 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. go to 1.80%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [MFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $279 million, or 0.50% of MFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MFG stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 21,100,054, which is approximately 43.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 20,688,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $65.58 million in MFG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $35.78 million in MFG stock with ownership of nearly 90.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MFG] by around 22,177,660 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 7,108,940 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 58,773,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,060,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 829,875 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,713,951 shares during the same period.