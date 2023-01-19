Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] Revenue clocked in at $7.64 billion, up 5.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ: MCHP] loss -0.79% on the last trading session, reaching $73.90 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Microchip Launches Radiation-Tolerant Power Management Device Targeting Low-Earth Orbit Space Applications.

Space system developers can quickly develop prototypes and final designs for their power management system with a radiation-tolerant device based on a familiar plastic COTS device.

Microchip Technology Incorporated represents 551.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.82 billion with the latest information. MCHP stock price has been found in the range of $73.83 to $76.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, MCHP reached a trading volume of 4412617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCHP shares is $82.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $70 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Microchip Technology Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MCHP stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MCHP shares from 85 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microchip Technology Incorporated is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCHP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MCHP stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, MCHP shares gained by 1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.28, while it was recorded at 74.79 for the last single week of trading, and 67.26 for the last 200 days.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.55 and a Gross Margin at +51.72. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Microchip Technology Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microchip Technology Incorporated go to 12.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Microchip Technology Incorporated [MCHP]

There are presently around $36,927 million, or 93.30% of MCHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,524,560, which is approximately 0.641% of the company’s market cap and around 2.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,591,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in MCHP stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.3 billion in MCHP stock with ownership of nearly -3.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microchip Technology Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 503 institutional holders increased their position in Microchip Technology Incorporated [NASDAQ:MCHP] by around 54,301,931 shares. Additionally, 424 investors decreased positions by around 50,548,486 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 394,839,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,690,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCHP stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,133,330 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,227,992 shares during the same period.