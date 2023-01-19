Market cap of Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] reaches 24.16B – now what?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] gained 0.14% or 0.05 points to close at $36.37 with a heavy trading volume of 5270914 shares. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Trip.com Group Limited Reports Unaudited Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Results.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961) (“Trip.com Group” or the “Company”), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $36.84, the shares rose to $37.23 and dropped to $36.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TCOM points out that the company has recorded 36.01% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -154.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, TCOM reached to a volume of 5270914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $41.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.64.

Trading performance analysis for TCOM stock

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, TCOM shares gained by 5.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.47 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.47, while it was recorded at 36.74 for the last single week of trading, and 26.40 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.05 and a Gross Margin at +77.04. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.75.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.16. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of -$19,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

There are presently around $11,810 million, or 53.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,633,010, which is approximately 7.38% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 27,784,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in TCOM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $747.17 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 42,882,664 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 43,780,540 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 238,053,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,716,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,961,393 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 8,403,097 shares during the same period.