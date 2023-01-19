Market cap of Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] reaches 4.13B – now what?

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] closed the trading session at $26.36 on 01/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.36, while the highest price level was $28.75. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Teladoc Health Launches Fully Integrated Whole-Person Care Experience with New App.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A fully integrated experience.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.46 percent and weekly performance of 10.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, TDOC reached to a volume of 6317811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $32.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

TDOC stock trade performance evaluation

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.43. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.83, while it was recorded at 26.56 for the last single week of trading, and 34.24 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.76 and a Gross Margin at +57.96. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.09.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.35.

Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,615 million, or 83.80% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 20,858,302, which is approximately 2.781% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,639,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.53 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $307.23 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly 6.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 10,093,903 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 14,078,114 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 112,950,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,122,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 575,607 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,176,216 shares during the same period.