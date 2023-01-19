Market cap of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] reaches 6.90B – now what?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] closed the trading session at $22.47 on 01/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.23, while the highest price level was $23.00. The company report on January 17, 2023 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES TAX REPORTING INFORMATION FOR 2022 DISTRIBUTIONS.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today the tax reporting information for the 2022 distributions on its common stock. The tax reporting information as it will be reported on the Form 1099-DIV, on a per share basis, is as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.88 percent and weekly performance of 3.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, BRX reached to a volume of 3952149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $24.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $26 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $20, while Jefferies kept a Underperform rating on BRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

BRX stock trade performance evaluation

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.49, while it was recorded at 22.51 for the last single week of trading, and 22.23 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.61 and a Gross Margin at +45.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.22.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to 3.72%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,504 million, or 99.40% of BRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,506,473, which is approximately 0.609% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,059,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $787.78 million in BRX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $405.02 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 12,290,750 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 13,699,151 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 263,478,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,468,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,188,035 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 800,013 shares during the same period.