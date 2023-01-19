Market cap of AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] reaches 2.18B – now what?

AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE: HKD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.40%. The company report on January 10, 2023 that AMTD Digital Reaffirmed of Previously Announced Two-Year Lock-Up Undertakings from Key Shareholders.

AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platforms in Asia, announced today that it has received further confirmation of the previously announced undertakings from the relevant parties that AMTD Group, Dr. Calvin Choi (together with his holding company Infinity Power Investments Limited), AMTD IDEA Group and the executive officers of AMTD Digital will not sell any shares they own in AMTD Digital in the open market before August 2024. AMTD Digital initially announced its knowledge of these commitments on August 16, 2022.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.18 billion, with 185.05 million shares outstanding and 20.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, HKD stock reached a trading volume of 14342614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD Digital Inc. is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for HKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65.

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.40. With this latest performance, HKD shares dropped by -16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.57% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.76, while it was recorded at 11.60 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.45. AMTD Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +108.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83.

2 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE:HKD] by around 3 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HKD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.