Market Analysts see Entergy Corporation [ETR] falling to $119. Time to buy?

Entergy Corporation [NYSE: ETR] closed the trading session at $107.59 on 01/18/23. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $106.47, while the highest price level was $109.94. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Entergy Mississippi Opens Corporation's First Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers.

In preparation for the growing electric vehicle market, Entergy Mississippi has launched a direct current fast charging station pilot project. It is the first company-owned electric vehicle charging station of its kind in Entergy Corporation’s four-state service area.

Located at Renaissance at Colony Park in Ridgeland, the company’s $200,000 fast charging station will serve both residents and EV drivers passing through on I-55 and nearby I-20. As EV owners use the charging station, Entergy Mississippi will be able to study the impact of electric vehicles on the power grid. Insights on frequency, time of day and location can help the company prepare for improvements that may be needed as power use from electric vehicle drivers increases.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.36 percent and weekly performance of -0.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, ETR reached to a volume of 3916315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETR shares is $123.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Entergy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $134 to $128. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Entergy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $136, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ETR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entergy Corporation is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Entergy Corporation [ETR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, ETR shares dropped by -7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.97 for Entergy Corporation [ETR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.08, while it was recorded at 107.34 for the last single week of trading, and 113.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entergy Corporation [ETR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.47 and a Gross Margin at +23.07. Entergy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90.

Entergy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Entergy Corporation go to 6.19%.

There are presently around $19,919 million, or 92.70% of ETR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,491,291, which is approximately 1.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,400,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in ETR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.38 billion in ETR stock with ownership of nearly 1.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entergy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in Entergy Corporation [NYSE:ETR] by around 9,758,844 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 7,004,752 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 168,371,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,134,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETR stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,453,889 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 577,375 shares during the same period.