Market Analysts see AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gaining to $82. Time to buy?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] price surged by 0.21 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on January 18, 2023 that HUTCHMED Announces Agreement with NHSA for Inclusion of ORPATHYS® in the National Reimbursement Drug List in China.

Savolitinib, marketed in China under the brand name ORPATHYS®, is an oral, potent and highly selective MET tyrosine kinase inhibitor (“TKI”) jointly developed by AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED with HUTCHMED taking the lead in China, and commercialized by AstraZeneca worldwide.

A sum of 6559615 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.80M shares. AstraZeneca PLC shares reached a high of $71.94 and dropped to a low of $70.83 until finishing in the latest session at $70.89.

The one-year AZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.59. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $76.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 63.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AZN Stock Performance Analysis:

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.65 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.42, while it was recorded at 70.65 for the last single week of trading, and 64.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AstraZeneca PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.57 and a Gross Margin at +60.90. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.30.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 5.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.39. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 16.00%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,467 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 75,385,016, which is approximately -12.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 52,246,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.23 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 43,230,732 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 51,352,262 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 419,828,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,411,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,756,404 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 9,670,350 shares during the same period.