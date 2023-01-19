Market Analysts see Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] price surged by 13.18 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Stellantis to Build Electric Aircraft with Archer and Provide Strategic Funding for Growth.

Stellantis and Archer join forces to manufacture Archer’s Midnight eVTOL aircraft.

Stellantis will contribute advanced manufacturing technology and expertise, experienced personnel and capital to enable the aircraft manufacturing.

A sum of 5261425 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. Archer Aviation Inc. shares reached a high of $3.21 and dropped to a low of $2.835 until finishing in the latest session at $2.92.

The one-year ACHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.32. The average equity rating for ACHR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $8.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Archer Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ACHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

ACHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.26. With this latest performance, ACHR shares gained by 39.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.42 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.31, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 3.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer Aviation Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.78.

Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $207 million, or 39.80% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,713,248, which is approximately 10.72% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 9,503,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.75 million in ACHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.23 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly 9.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 6,475,310 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 11,174,194 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 53,341,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,990,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 608,027 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,109,051 shares during the same period.