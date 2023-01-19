Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] Revenue clocked in at $5.15 billion, up 0.31% YTD: What’s Next?

Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $32.06 at the close of the session, down -0.19%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Juniper Networks and NEC Electrify Powerco’s Wi-Fi User Experience.

Joint nationwide Wi-Fi refresh by Juniper and NEC to provide New Zealand’s second largest gas and electricity distributor with stellar network assurance, insights and visibility.

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, today announced that they have been selected by Powerco, New Zealand’s second largest gas and electricity distributor, to design and deploy an innovative new Wi-Fi network across its sites nationwide.

Juniper Networks Inc. stock is now 0.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JNPR Stock saw the intraday high of $33.045 and lowest of $32.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.14, which means current price is +2.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, JNPR reached a trading volume of 4580416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNPR shares is $33.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Juniper Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $27 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Juniper Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $32, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on JNPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Juniper Networks Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

How has JNPR stock performed recently?

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, JNPR shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.24 for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.69, while it was recorded at 31.99 for the last single week of trading, and 30.10 for the last 200 days.

Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Juniper Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Juniper Networks Inc. go to 15.95%.

Insider trade positions for Juniper Networks Inc. [JNPR]

There are presently around $9,383 million, or 93.40% of JNPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNPR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,850,758, which is approximately -4.624% of the company’s market cap and around 1.33% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,825,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in JNPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in JNPR stock with ownership of nearly -1.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Juniper Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Juniper Networks Inc. [NYSE:JNPR] by around 26,050,214 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 27,183,098 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 239,450,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,683,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNPR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,085,421 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,943,694 shares during the same period.