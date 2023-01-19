JP Morgan slashes price target on Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] – find out why.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] slipped around -0.37 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.72 at the close of the session, down -3.34%. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Cinemark Celebrates the Star of Moviegoing Snacks on National Popcorn Day.

With a special promotion on large tubs of the bingeworthy Cinemark popcorn, and multiple sweepstakes to win free popcorn, including an entire year’s worth, popcorn lovers have much to celebrate on Jan. 19.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theater companies, is celebrating the star of moviegoing snacks on Thursday, Jan. 19 for National Popcorn Day. With exclusive promotions and golden sweepstakes that give moviegoers the chance to win free popcorn, including an entire year’s worth, popcorn aficionados have much to celebrate. More information on this most delicious holiday can be found at Cinemark.com/popcornday.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock is now 23.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNK Stock saw the intraday high of $11.22 and lowest of $10.585 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.76, which means current price is +28.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 4331619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $16 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $17, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on CNK stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CNK shares from 25 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CNK stock performed recently?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.09. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 14.00 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.87 and a Gross Margin at -4.21. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.72.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

There are presently around $1,280 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,045,972, which is approximately -1.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,407,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.01 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $123.64 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 3.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 13,127,603 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 9,695,759 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 96,559,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,382,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,739,256 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,796,187 shares during the same period.