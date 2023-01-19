Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] moved down -2.38: Why It’s Important

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] loss -2.38% on the last trading session, reaching $66.16 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Cobalt Robotics Announces Collaboration with Johnson Controls for Integration with C•CURE Alarm System.

Real-Time Alarm Integration Enables AI-Powered Robots to Be Automatically Dispatched to Respond to Security Incidents for Safer, More Secure Workplaces and Facilities.

Johnson Controls International plc represents 688.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.14 billion with the latest information. JCI stock price has been found in the range of $66.07 to $68.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 4102788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $71.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $79, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 94.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.26 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.83, while it was recorded at 67.75 for the last single week of trading, and 57.18 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $40,580 million, or 97.80% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 65,453,972, which is approximately -3.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 64,804,158 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.95 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 384 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 33,515,832 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 29,091,620 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 550,752,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 613,360,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,405,321 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,452,413 shares during the same period.