Jefferies slashes price target on Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] – find out why.

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] price plunged by -0.11 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Ally Financial declares dividend on common stock and Series B and Series C preferred stock.

The board of directors of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company’s common stock, payable on February 15, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 1, 2023, as well as quarterly dividend payments for the company’s Series B and Series C preferred stock securities, payable on February 15, 2023.

A quarterly dividend payment was declared on Ally’s 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, of approximately $15.9 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023. Additionally, a dividend payment was declared on Ally’s 4.700% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, of approximately $11.8 million, or $11.75 per share, and is payable to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2023.

A sum of 4647258 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.52M shares. Ally Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $27.405 and dropped to a low of $26.79 until finishing in the latest session at $27.01.

The one-year ALLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.18. The average equity rating for ALLY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $30.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $25 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $26, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ALLY stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 40 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 4.20.

ALLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, ALLY shares gained by 8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.75, while it was recorded at 27.08 for the last single week of trading, and 32.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ally Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.76. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

ALLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -11.27%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,317 million, or 94.90% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,384,251, which is approximately -5.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 30,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $810.3 million in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $723.77 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 13,834,420 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 25,013,383 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 232,050,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,898,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,454,168 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 5,865,312 shares during the same period.