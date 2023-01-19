International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] moved down -3.29: Why It’s Important

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] traded at a low on 01/18/23, posting a -3.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $140.41. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Maximizing Data to Fill Jobs and Upskill Workers.

In a recent U.S. Chamber Foundation conversation about talent development, IBM’s VP of Global Education and Workforce Development Lydia Logan discusses how the IBM SkillsBuild career readiness program is an important component of IBM’s commitment to skill 30 million people worldwide by 2030, especially those traditionally underrepresented in the STEM fields. She explains why IBM’s collaborations with colleges and community-based career training organizations are so important for reaching the full spectrum of learners that want to skill, upskill or reskill for tech jobs in all industries. Lydia also addresses the skills-first approach at companies like IBM, where job applicants are increasingly able to successfully apply for STEM job roles using their demonstrated skills, experience, and alternative certifications.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6440485 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of International Business Machines Corporation stands at 1.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.69%.

The market cap for IBM stock reached $126.65 billion, with 904.10 million shares outstanding and 903.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 6440485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $142.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $112 to $111. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $135, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on IBM stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 158 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 74.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has IBM stock performed recently?

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, IBM shares dropped by -1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.28, while it was recorded at 144.46 for the last single week of trading, and 135.19 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 9.22%.

Insider trade positions for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $71,613 million, or 58.50% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,079,065, which is approximately 2.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,910,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.82 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.47 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 0.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,150 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 20,531,467 shares. Additionally, 970 investors decreased positions by around 12,099,728 shares, while 333 investors held positions by with 477,393,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 510,024,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,640,352 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 1,628,729 shares during the same period.