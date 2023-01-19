Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] moved up 4.85: Why It’s Important

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [NASDAQ: IBKR] closed the trading session at $80.93 on 01/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.805, while the highest price level was $83.3999. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Interactive Brokers Group Announces 4Q2022 Results.

GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $1.31, ADJUSTED1 EPS OF $1.30.

GAAP NET REVENUES OF $976 MILLION, ADJUSTED NET REVENUES OF $958 MILLION.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.86 percent and weekly performance of 6.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, IBKR reached to a volume of 4618744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBKR shares is $96.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on IBKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBKR in the course of the last twelve months was 9.46.

IBKR stock trade performance evaluation

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, IBKR shares gained by 15.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.12 for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.27, while it was recorded at 76.96 for the last single week of trading, and 65.78 for the last 200 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +68.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.58. Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. go to 20.80%.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,482 million, or 91.20% of IBKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,035,116, which is approximately 7.015% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,359,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $676.52 million in IBKR stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $635.94 million in IBKR stock with ownership of nearly -1.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [NASDAQ:IBKR] by around 12,035,937 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 5,955,293 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 74,465,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,456,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBKR stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,708,134 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,139,081 shares during the same period.