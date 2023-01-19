Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Stock trading around $0.20 per share: What’s Next?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] traded at a high on 01/17/23, posting a 0.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.20. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Sidoti’s January Micro-Cap Conference.

Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day January Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, January 18-19, 2023. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10465164 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ideanomics Inc. stands at 8.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.31%.

The market cap for IDEX stock reached $114.29 million, with 579.45 million shares outstanding and 549.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.87M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 10465164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ideanomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on IDEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37.

How has IDEX stock performed recently?

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.44. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2108, while it was recorded at 0.1945 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5050 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 4.60% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4,544,414, which is approximately 10.306% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,511,208 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.69 million in IDEX stocks shares; and ERGOTELES LLC, currently with $0.39 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly -24.605% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 3,302,424 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 16,198,340 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 5,670,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,171,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,391,203 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,525,088 shares during the same period.