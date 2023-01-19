Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Revenue clocked in at $34.94 billion, down -4.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] loss -3.77% on the last trading session, reaching $204.24 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2023 that HONEYWELL ANNOUNCES 2023 INVESTOR DAY EVENT IN NEW YORK CITY.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that it will host its 2023 investor conference at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The event will feature presentations and Q&A panels with the Honeywell leadership team. Further details will be provided closer to the event.

Honeywell International Inc. represents 674.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $136.92 billion with the latest information. HON stock price has been found in the range of $203.98 to $210.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 5101067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $218.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $206 to $194. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 66.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for HON stock

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 213.41, while it was recorded at 212.27 for the last single week of trading, and 193.66 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59.

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 7.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Honeywell International Inc. [HON]

There are presently around $102,832 million, or 75.90% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,387,360, which is approximately 0.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,456,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.26 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.6 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -1.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,014 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 14,264,757 shares. Additionally, 943 investors decreased positions by around 15,427,440 shares, while 356 investors held positions by with 473,794,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,487,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,987,014 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,293,423 shares during the same period.