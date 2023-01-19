General Mills Inc. [GIS] Revenue clocked in at $19.37 billion, down -6.49% YTD: What’s Next?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] slipped around -3.45 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $78.41 at the close of the session, down -4.21%. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Valerie Jarrett to Share Remarks at General Mills and UNCF’s 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast.

The hybrid event will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King while raising funds for under-represented students in the Twin Cities.

General Mills and UNCF’s 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast will return in-person for the first time since 2020 with a corresponding virtual program. Former senior advisor to U.S. President Barack Obama, businesswoman and best-selling author Valerie Jarrett will share keynote remarks followed by a moderated conversation. The hybrid event will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Jan. 16, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. CST. Tickets are available at MLKBreakfast.com.

General Mills Inc. stock is now -6.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GIS Stock saw the intraday high of $81.45 and lowest of $78.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 88.34, which means current price is +0.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 6451102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $81.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on GIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.71. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.71 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.40, while it was recorded at 81.85 for the last single week of trading, and 76.34 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 6.47%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $34,969 million, or 78.10% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,625,506, which is approximately 0.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,377,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.03 billion in GIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.9 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly -3.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 688 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 22,385,605 shares. Additionally, 670 investors decreased positions by around 25,944,326 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 397,643,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,973,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,628,727 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,914,647 shares during the same period.