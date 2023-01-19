Frontline plc [FRO] moved down -3.82: Why It’s Important

Frontline plc [NYSE: FRO] plunged by -$0.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $14.13 during the day while it closed the day at $13.59. The company report on January 18, 2023 that FRO – Notice of Emergency Arbitration from Euronav.

Regulated information. This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation).

Frontline plc (“Frontline”) (NYSE: FRO – OSE: FRO), formerly Frontline Ltd., confirms that it has received from Euronav NV an emergency arbitration request for urgent interim and conservatory measures following Frontline’s decision to terminate the combination agreement as further explained in Frontline’s press release dated 9 January 2023. Frontline is currently analysing this request with its legal advisors. Frontline once again confirms that its decision to terminate the combination agreement was entirely lawful.

Frontline plc stock has also loss -4.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRO stock has inclined by 8.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 43.05% and gained 11.94% year-on date.

The market cap for FRO stock reached $3.06 billion, with 222.81 million shares outstanding and 150.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 5227932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontline plc [FRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRO shares is $17.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Frontline plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontline plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on FRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline plc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

FRO stock trade performance evaluation

Frontline plc [FRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, FRO shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.62 for Frontline plc [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.22, while it was recorded at 13.76 for the last single week of trading, and 11.05 for the last 200 days.

Frontline plc [FRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline plc [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline plc [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Frontline plc [FRO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,093 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 9,927,003, which is approximately -7.573% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,137,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.4 million in FRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $64.12 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly 4.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline plc [NYSE:FRO] by around 30,268,878 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,743,881 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 46,378,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,391,130 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,079,417 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 864,107 shares during the same period.