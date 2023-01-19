For YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI], Analyst sees a rise to $47. What next?

YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YETI] loss -7.48% or -3.38 points to close at $41.83 with a heavy trading volume of 4012730 shares. The company report on November 10, 2022 that YETI Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Net Sales Increased 20%Maintains and Narrows 2022 Outlook.

YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $43.56, the shares rose to $44.225 and dropped to $40.435, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YETI points out that the company has recorded -13.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, YETI reached to a volume of 4012730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YETI shares is $53.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YETI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for YETI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for YETI Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on YETI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YETI Holdings Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for YETI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for YETI stock

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, YETI shares dropped by -2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YETI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.07 for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.92, while it was recorded at 44.12 for the last single week of trading, and 42.58 for the last 200 days.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.66 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. YETI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.19.

YETI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI Holdings Inc. go to 5.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]

There are presently around $3,429 million, or 98.00% of YETI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YETI stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,842,083, which is approximately 5.958% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,556,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.08 million in YETI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $300.52 million in YETI stock with ownership of nearly -0.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YETI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YETI] by around 7,370,734 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 11,584,074 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 63,029,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,984,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YETI stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,748,865 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,965,581 shares during the same period.