For Sunrun Inc. [RUN], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $28.40 at the close of the session, up 0.35%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Sunrun Closes $835 Million Non-Recourse Financings to Support Continued Growth.

Financings result in advance rate exceeding 85% of contracted Subscriber Value, above the high-end of prior guidance range, and demonstrates robust access to capital across multiple markets.

Sunrun Inc. stock is now 18.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RUN Stock saw the intraday high of $29.7158 and lowest of $28.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.13, which means current price is +30.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.30M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 5787916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $45.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24.

How has RUN stock performed recently?

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.24. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -9.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.58 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.98, while it was recorded at 27.53 for the last single week of trading, and 27.19 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $5,254 million, or 92.60% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,084,750, which is approximately -4.27% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,530,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $526.26 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $346.91 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly -5.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 17,057,562 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 23,051,013 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 144,880,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,989,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,667,373 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,376,571 shares during the same period.