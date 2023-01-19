Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV] Stock trading around $4.80 per share: What’s Next?

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NYSE: NRGV] price surged by 34.83 percent to reach at $1.24. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Energy Vault Updates Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Expected Revenue Results.

Revises full year 2022 revenue range to $142 – $152 million from previous $75-100 million.

Significant fourth quarter over-performance driven by U.S. energy storage project execution and global gravity storage territory expansions.

A sum of 23159373 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.51 and dropped to a low of $4.00 until finishing in the latest session at $4.80.

The one-year NRGV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.74. The average equity rating for NRGV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRGV shares is $8.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRGV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on NRGV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRGV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

NRGV Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.87. With this latest performance, NRGV shares gained by 55.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRGV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.02 for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.31, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 7.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Vault Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.32.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $225 million, or 40.90% of NRGV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRGV stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 18,535,631, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRIME MOVERS LAB LLC, holding 7,552,864 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.25 million in NRGV stocks shares; and SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $20.11 million in NRGV stock with ownership of nearly -24.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NYSE:NRGV] by around 7,799,728 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,500,079 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 36,511,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,811,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRGV stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,398,379 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 751,848 shares during the same period.