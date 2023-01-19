DoorDash Inc. [DASH] Revenue clocked in at $6.07 billion, up 13.29% YTD: What’s Next?

DoorDash Inc. [NYSE: DASH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.54% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.13%. The company report on January 18, 2023 that DoorDash partners with Toronto chef Craig Wong to celebrate Lunar New Year.

Patois launches limited-edition Lunar New Year dish exclusively available on DoorDash until January 30.

DoorDash Canada is pleased to partner with Toronto restaurateur and owner of Chinese-Jamaican fusion restaurant Patois, Craig Wong to celebrate Lunar New Year. As part of the partnership, DoorDash customers will be able to order Soft Shell Crab Long Life Noodle from January 18 until January 30 to ring in the new year.

Over the last 12 months, DASH stock dropped by -57.95%. The one-year DoorDash Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.6. The average equity rating for DASH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.35 billion, with 384.76 million shares outstanding and 357.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, DASH stock reached a trading volume of 5263021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DoorDash Inc. [DASH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DASH shares is $72.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DASH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DoorDash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $227 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for DoorDash Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on DASH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoorDash Inc. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for DASH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for DASH in the course of the last twelve months was 61.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

DASH Stock Performance Analysis:

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.13. With this latest performance, DASH shares gained by 0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DASH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.18 for DoorDash Inc. [DASH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.88, while it was recorded at 53.19 for the last single week of trading, and 65.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DoorDash Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoorDash Inc. [DASH] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.02 and a Gross Margin at +48.98. DoorDash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.11.

DoorDash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

DoorDash Inc. [DASH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,575 million, or 86.20% of DASH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DASH stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 35,855,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 27,702,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in DASH stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $1.4 billion in DASH stock with ownership of nearly -21.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoorDash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in DoorDash Inc. [NYSE:DASH] by around 31,216,610 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 35,105,278 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 215,268,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,590,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DASH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,499,611 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,595,855 shares during the same period.