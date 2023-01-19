Discover Financial Services [DFS] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $120

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] plunged by -$3.07 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $106.32 during the day while it closed the day at $102.34. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Discover Financial Services Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of $1.0 Billion or $3.77 Per Diluted Share and Full Year Net Income of $4.4 Billion or $15.50 Per Diluted Share.

Board of Directors Declares Semi-Annual Dividend for Preferred Stock and Quarterly Dividend for Common Stock.

Discover Financial Services stock has also loss -3.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DFS stock has inclined by 10.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.95% and gained 4.61% year-on date.

The market cap for DFS stock reached $27.66 billion, with 273.00 million shares outstanding and 271.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, DFS reached a trading volume of 4513425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $118.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Discover Financial Services stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on DFS stock. On October 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DFS shares from 104 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.07.

DFS stock trade performance evaluation

Discover Financial Services [DFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, DFS shares gained by 3.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.16, while it was recorded at 105.61 for the last single week of trading, and 102.94 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Discover Financial Services [DFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.66. Discover Financial Services’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,098 million, or 85.00% of DFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,387,961, which is approximately 0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,102,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in DFS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.81 billion in DFS stock with ownership of nearly 53.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Discover Financial Services stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Discover Financial Services [NYSE:DFS] by around 17,517,483 shares. Additionally, 429 investors decreased positions by around 21,146,435 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 187,030,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,694,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DFS stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,886,346 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,048,336 shares during the same period.