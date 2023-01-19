ConocoPhillips [COP] Stock trading around $118.55 per share: What’s Next?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] traded at a low on 01/18/23, posting a -1.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $118.55. The company report on January 17, 2023 that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sooner Insurance Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5136936 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ConocoPhillips stands at 2.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.04%.

The market cap for COP stock reached $146.13 billion, with 1.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.32M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 5136936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ConocoPhillips [COP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $138.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $151, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on COP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has COP stock performed recently?

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.57 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.78, while it was recorded at 119.73 for the last single week of trading, and 108.63 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 25.40%.

Insider trade positions for ConocoPhillips [COP]

There are presently around $121,665 million, or 83.40% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,171,744, which is approximately 0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,687,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.46 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.2 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -4.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 902 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 47,331,647 shares. Additionally, 895 investors decreased positions by around 49,870,690 shares, while 322 investors held positions by with 929,076,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,026,278,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,429,275 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 3,831,201 shares during the same period.