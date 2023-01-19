Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] moved down -3.95: Why It’s Important

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] plunged by -$1.58 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $39.9756 during the day while it closed the day at $38.45. The company report on January 17, 2023 that INTERNATIONAL ICON DOLLY PARTON EXPANDS LINEUP OF HER POPULAR DUNCAN HINES’ BAKING MIXES.

People Can Sign Up for Early Access to Limited-Edition, Online Baking Kit to Get All New Products.

Following the success of its 2022 launch of Dolly Parton’s cake mixes and frostings, Duncan Hines, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is launching four more baking mixes with beloved GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, noted philanthropist and global superstar Dolly Parton as part of the brand’s multiyear partnership with the star, brokered by Dolly’s global licensing partner IMG. The new products include a cornbread mix, biscuit mix and two brownie mixes inspired by some of Dolly’s favorite family recipes.

Conagra Brands Inc. stock has also loss -4.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAG stock has inclined by 12.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.95% and lost -0.65% year-on date.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $18.43 billion, with 479.40 million shares outstanding and 471.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 5260105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $41.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $33 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $41, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 88.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG stock trade performance evaluation

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.66 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.81, while it was recorded at 39.81 for the last single week of trading, and 35.15 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98.

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 8.30%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,128 million, or 84.10% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,457,547, which is approximately 1.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,005,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.05 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -1.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 16,608,468 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 27,375,981 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 349,456,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,441,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,632,452 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,454,078 shares during the same period.