Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain 9.23% so far this year. What now?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] gained 0.55% on the last trading session, reaching $3.67 price per share at the time. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Coeur Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Call.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through March 2, 2023.

Coeur Mining Inc. represents 278.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.01 billion with the latest information. CDE stock price has been found in the range of $3.6622 to $3.815.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 4311529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 15.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.03 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 3.49 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.07 and a Gross Margin at +15.54. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00.

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

There are presently around $672 million, or 76.00% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 26,014,573, which is approximately -3.008% of the company’s market cap and around 1.54% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,883,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.99 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $94.94 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly 3.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 18,536,424 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 12,825,235 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 151,780,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,141,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,967,771 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,273,658 shares during the same period.