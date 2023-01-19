Campbell Soup Company [CPB] moved down -3.81: Why It’s Important

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] closed the trading session at $52.58 on 01/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.47, while the highest price level was $54.59. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Campbell to Consolidate Snacks Offices and Invest $50 Million in Camden Headquarters to Fuel Next Chapter of Growth.

330 roles moving to Camden.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today announced plans to consolidate its Snacks offices in Charlotte, N.C. and Norwalk, Conn. into its headquarters in Camden. Over the next three years, the company plans to invest approximately $50 million to enhance its Camden facilities to drive greater creativity, collaboration and career development, as well as to accommodate more than 1,600 employees that will now be located on its renovated campus.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.35 percent and weekly performance of -6.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, CPB reached to a volume of 3947753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $51.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $46, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CPB stock. On August 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CPB shares from 51 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 37.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CPB stock trade performance evaluation

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.11. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.17 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.26, while it was recorded at 54.51 for the last single week of trading, and 49.87 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.21. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41.

Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 5.01%.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,009 million, or 52.90% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,656,041, which is approximately 0.909% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,317,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $857.97 million in CPB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $558.35 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly -15.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 13,611,112 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 14,315,669 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 124,384,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,311,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,900,397 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,805,857 shares during the same period.