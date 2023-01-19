BRF S.A. [BRFS] fell -0.63% so far this year. What now?

BRF S.A. [NYSE: BRFS] price plunged by -1.87 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on March 25, 2022 that BRF Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2021.

BRF S.A. (“BRF” or “Company”) (B3: BRFS3; NYSE: BRFS) announces to its shareholders and the general market that it filed, on this date, its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and with the Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”), in English version. The version of the Form 20-F translated into Portuguese will be filed shortly with the CVM and made available on the Company’s website.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on our website https://ri.brf-global.com/en/. In addition, all shareholders of BRF may request, free of charge, a hard copy of BRF’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of BRF’s audited financial statements or to confirm or clarify this press release, please contact BRF’s Investor Relations Department, whose contact information is as follows:.

A sum of 7475258 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.25M shares. BRF S.A. shares reached a high of $1.59 and dropped to a low of $1.53 until finishing in the latest session at $1.57.

The one-year BRFS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.41. The average equity rating for BRFS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BRF S.A. [BRFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRFS shares is $2.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRFS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for BRF S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for BRF S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BRF S.A. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRFS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

BRFS Stock Performance Analysis:

BRF S.A. [BRFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, BRFS shares gained by 15.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for BRF S.A. [BRFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7424, while it was recorded at 1.6640 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6144 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BRF S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BRF S.A. [BRFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +19.85. BRF S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

BRF S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

BRFS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRF S.A. go to 11.00%.

BRF S.A. [BRFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $105 million, or 6.50% of BRFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRFS stocks are: ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 22,640,193, which is approximately -6.994% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,315,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.63 million in BRFS stocks shares; and POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $10.63 million in BRFS stock with ownership of nearly 22.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BRF S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in BRF S.A. [NYSE:BRFS] by around 7,643,906 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 8,693,016 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 50,843,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,180,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRFS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,201,158 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 351,490 shares during the same period.