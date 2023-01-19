BofA Securities slashes price target on Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] – find out why.

Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTR] slipped around -0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.61 at the close of the session, down -6.91%. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Astra Elevates Senior Leaders to Management Team.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Senior leaders from SpaceX, Blue Origin and Google to report directly to CEO.

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”) (Nasdaq: ASTR), a provider of space products and launch services to the global space industry, announced the evolution of its management team to include program execution.

Astra Space Inc. stock is now 41.24% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASTR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.74 and lowest of $0.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.00, which means current price is +42.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, ASTR reached a trading volume of 4336252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTR shares is $1.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Astra Space Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Astra Space Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on ASTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astra Space Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has ASTR stock performed recently?

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.36. With this latest performance, ASTR shares gained by 36.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.12 for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4999, while it was recorded at 0.5895 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3954 for the last 200 days.

Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.42.

Astra Space Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Astra Space Inc. [ASTR]

There are presently around $56 million, or 44.00% of ASTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTR stocks are: ACME, LLC with ownership of 29,450,003, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,702,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.95 million in ASTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.24 million in ASTR stock with ownership of nearly 49.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astra Space Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Astra Space Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTR] by around 15,675,367 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 20,795,309 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 55,565,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,036,627 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,676,152 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,584,982 shares during the same period.