Blackstone Inc. [BX] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $95

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] plunged by -$1.89 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $87.67 during the day while it closed the day at $83.99. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Blackstone Strategic Partners Closes Record Private Equity Secondary Funds at $25 Billion.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced the final close of its latest global secondaries strategy, Strategic Partners IX, and inaugural GP-led continuation fund strategy, Strategic Partners GP Solutions (together with their related committed program vehicles, “SP IX” and “SP GPS” respectively). SP IX has total commitments of $22.2 billion and SP GPS has total commitments of $2.7 billion. SP IX is the world’s largest dedicated secondaries fund raised to-date.

Blackstone Strategic Partners is focused on providing a range of liquidity solutions to both investors and private equity sponsors, including single interest and portfolio sales, GP-led secondaries, and co-investments. In the nearly 10 years since joining Blackstone, the business has grown from less than $10 billion to $67 billion of assets under management across its private equity, real estate, infrastructure and GP-led strategies.

Blackstone Inc. stock has also gained 4.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BX stock has declined by -4.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.79% and gained 13.21% year-on date.

The market cap for BX stock reached $101.91 billion, with 742.35 million shares outstanding and 695.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 4976426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $95.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $98 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85.50 to $67.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95.

BX stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.05, while it was recorded at 84.61 for the last single week of trading, and 96.14 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +109.08 and a Gross Margin at +98.91. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 8.60%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,953 million, or 64.50% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,339,020, which is approximately 1.271% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,686,042 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.82 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 1.653% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 808 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 28,042,723 shares. Additionally, 638 investors decreased positions by around 21,884,529 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 390,038,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,965,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,457,868 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 4,485,764 shares during the same period.